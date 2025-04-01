Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Swiss-minted train makes its debut on Azerbaijan's Absheron circular route (PHOTO)

Society Materials 1 April 2025 15:47 (UTC +04:00)
Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1.​ In a move aimed at improving passenger satisfaction and alleviating overcrowding, the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC has launched the first Swiss-made train, dubbed FLIRT, on the Absheron circular route as part of the optimization of the train schedule starting from April, Trend reports via the CJSC.

The new train, manufactured by Switzerland's Stadler company, operates on the Baku-Khirdalan-Baku suburban line. The modern, single-deck, five-carriage train has a passenger capacity of up to 550 people, with 268 seats. Its maximum speed is 125 km/h, and its average speed is 85 km/h.

As part of the launch, a new 550 mm platform has been constructed at the Bilajari station, and parts of the existing 1100 mm platform in the Sumgait direction have been adjusted to 550 mm. Similarly, the platform at the Khirdalan station has been adapted to the new height.

The FLIRT-dubbed train operates daily with ten trips, covering the distance from Baku to Khirdalan in approximately 22 minutes. The new schedule includes a departure from Khirdalan at 06:53 (GMT+4), with the train reaching Baku at 07:15 (GMT+4), offering more convenient options for those starting their workday at 08:00 (GMT+4). Another departure is scheduled at 08:00 (GMT+4).

It is equipped with modern safety systems, including automatic speed regulation, emergency stop mechanisms, and integration with signaling systems. It also supports data recording and malfunction analysis, enhancing both safety and reliability.

This initiative is part of the CJSC’s broader efforts to improve transportation infrastructure and urban mobility, contributing to the goals outlined in the "Mobility Transformation Program in Baku City and Surrounding Areas for 2025–2030" and the "State Program for Improving Transport Infrastructure in Baku City and Surrounding Areas for 2025–2030."

