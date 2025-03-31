Organization of Turkic States welcomes historic border agreement between Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has expressed its satisfaction with the successful completion of the trilateral summit of the heads of state of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan, held today in Khujand, Tajikistan, and the signing of a historic agreement on the junction of the state borders of the three countries, Trend reports.

In a statement, OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev emphasized that the summit marks a significant milestone in strengthening regional cooperation, stability, and prosperity in Central Asia.

The document further highlights that the signing of the agreement and the inauguration of a symbolic stele at the border junction reflect the leaders’ commitment to open dialogue and constructive cooperation. These developments serve as a remarkable example of resolving complex issues through diplomacy and mutual understanding.

Omuraliev also commended the three countries' dedication to deepening regional partnerships, promoting peace, security, and economic development. He reaffirmed the OTS's commitment to supporting initiatives that foster unity and cooperation between Turkic states and their neighbors.