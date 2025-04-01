President Tokayev to embark on working visit to Uzbekistan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 1. At the invitation of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will visit Uzbekistan on a working trip from April 3 to 4, Trend reports.

According to the Kazakh president's office, in Samarkand, Tokayev will participate in the EU - Central Asia summit and hold a series of meetings.

The summit will focus on several key areas, including strengthening multilateral cooperation, addressing shared security challenges, and enhancing economic, trade, and investment ties. Discussions will also cover energy, climate neutrality, connectivity under the Global Gateway, and the green transition.