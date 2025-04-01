Russians obtain e-signatures in Kazakhstan instead of heading back home

Photo: Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 1. Russians will be able to obtain a qualified electronic signature (QES) without leaving Kazakhstan.

Data obtained by Trend from Rossotrudnichestvo (Federal Service for the Development of Cultural, Educational and Humanitarian Ties of Russia with Foreign Countries) shows that it is no longer necessary to return to Russia to receive the QES.

The process of obtaining the signature has been organized as simply as possible: it is enough to apply to the website, make an appointment, and go through the identification procedure. The appointment must be made in advance.

To apply for an electronic signature, the following are required:



Passport details, TIN (Taxpayer Identification Number), and INIPA (Insurance Number of an Individual Personal Account).

For the identification procedure, one of the following documents is required to confirm identity: a Russian passport or a foreign passport.

Obtaining a QES is the key to convenient interaction with the Russian government and commercial services, signing documents online, and remote work with companies in Russia, noted Rossotrudnichestvo.