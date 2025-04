BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. The positions of the Azerbaijani Army have been subjected to fire, Trend reports.

“From 17:00 on March 31 to 04:45 on April 1, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions located in the directions of Zarkand, Zod, Ashaghi Shorja, Yukhari Shorja, Istisu, Khanazakh and Khaznavar settlements of Basarkechar and Gorus regions using small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions,” the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.