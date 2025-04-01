Turkmenistan's President congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Novruz holiday

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1.​ President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, on the occasion of the Novruz holiday, Trend reports.

"Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

I extend to you and, through you, to the entire fraternal people of the Republic of Azerbaijan, my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the International Novruz Holiday!

This wonderful holiday, widely celebrated in many countries around the world, marks the beginning of spring and the awakening of nature. Novruz Bayram plays a key role in strengthening good neighborly relations between different peoples and cultures. This bright holiday is a symbol of hope, inspiring creation and the strengthening of humanistic feelings in the modern world.

May this significant holiday be marked for you and for all the people of your country with happiness, joy, and new successes!" the letter reads.

