President of Guinea-Bissau extends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1.​ President of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, on the occasion of the Ramadan holiday, Trend reports.

"Mr. President, Dear Brother,

On the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, it is with great pleasure that I send you my best greetings, filled with friendship and brotherhood.

May Allah, the Almighty and Merciful, bless our fast and accept our prayers for an Islamic Ummah that is peaceful, prosperous, and united in solidarity and shared happiness!

Please accept, Mr. President and Dear Brother, the expression of my highest consideration," the letter reads.

