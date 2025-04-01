Turkmenistan-Pakistan talks spark new era of energy co-op

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 1. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov held a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and discussed the development of bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, Trend reports.

During the conversation, both sides noted the positive nature of the Turkmen-Pakistani partnership across a wide range of areas. Special emphasis was placed on energy cooperation, which is a priority for both countries. As an example of successful interaction, they highlighted transnational projects such as the construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline, a high-voltage power line, and an optical fiber communication system connecting Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan expressed interest in further developing energy cooperation, highlighting the strategic importance of these projects for Pakistan. He also congratulated the Turkmen side on the UN declaration of 2025 as the "International Year of Peace and Trust," an initiative of Turkmenistan, noting that this decision affirms broad international support for Ashgabat's policy of positive neutrality.

Earlier in March 2025, the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan, Atadjan Movlamov, met with Pakistan's new Federal Minister of Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik. In the course of the meeting, the sides also discussed energy sector cooperation, including joint projects and opportunities for developing mutually beneficial initiatives. Movlamov provided an update on the progress of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline construction in Afghanistan. Both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening ties between the two countries and recognized the significant potential for cooperation in the energy sector.