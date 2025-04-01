António Costa, Ursula von der Leyen to represent EU at Central Asia summit in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. President of the European Council António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will attend the first EU - Central Asia summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

According to the European Council, the summit will focus on several key areas, including strengthening multilateral cooperation, addressing shared security challenges, and enhancing economic, trade, and investment ties. Discussions will also cover energy, climate neutrality, connectivity under the Global Gateway, and the green transition. Furthermore, the leaders aim to bolster people-to-people contacts and mobility.

This summit is part of the EU’s broader efforts to deepen its relations with Central Asia, as outlined in the 2019 EU strategy on Central Asia and the 2023 joint roadmap. These evolving ties have grown in strategic importance, with both sides keen to advance cooperation on a variety of issues.

At the conclusion of the summit, a joint statement is expected to be issued. Additionally, Presidents Costa and von der Leyen will participate in the opening session of the Samarkand international climate forum, which will bring together global leaders, policymakers, climate experts, and activists to discuss regional and global climate challenges and reinforce commitments to sustainable development.