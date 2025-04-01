Iran and Tajikistan presidents mull over cooperation prospects

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 1. The presidents of Iran and Tajikistan, Masoud Pezeshkian and Emomali Rahmon, discussed bilateral cooperation during a phone conversation, Trend reports via the Tajik presidential press service.

During the call, both leaders reviewed the state and prospects of the Tajik-Iranian relations, emphasizing the growing friendship and multifaceted collaboration between the two countries. President Rahmon expressed satisfaction with the current pace of bilateral ties and highlighted the importance of continuous high-level dialogue.

In this context, the outcomes of the recent state visit by President Pezeshkian to Tajikistan this January were particularly noted. Both presidents expressed hope that the full implementation of agreements from the visit would contribute significantly to addressing pressing issues in their cooperation.

On January 15-16, 2025, President Pezeshkian embarked on a state visit to Tajikistan. During his trip, 23 bilateral cooperation documents were signed in the presence of both heads of state.

As regards historical relations between these nations of the near past, Iran was the first nation to open an embassy in Dushanbe after the collapse of the USSR in September 1991. It was also one of the first countries to give diplomatic recognition to Tajikistan after it gained independence in 1991. Iran gave diplomatic help and built new mosques in Tajikistan. Because of the rebirth of Persian culture and language in Tajikistan, Iran has promoted cultural interchange through conferences, media, and film festivals. Iranian television programs, publications, and novels were immensely popular in Tajikistan.

