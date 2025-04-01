Kyrgyzstan, North Macedonia take bold steps to strengthen agricultural ties

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 1. The Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Türkiye, Israel, Albania, North Macedonia, and Montenegro, Ruslan Kazakbaev, and the Deputy Minister of Agriculture of North Macedonia, Flakron Bexheti, discussed cooperation in agriculture, forestry, and water resource management, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.

Special attention was given to the prospects of strengthening trade and economic ties between the two countries. Kazakbaev highlighted the significant potential for increasing agricultural trade volumes, emphasizing the competitive advantages and high quality of Kyrgyzstan’s organic products.

The discussion also focused on establishing sustainable logistics chains and sharing expertise in agriculture, forestry, and water resource management.

Another key topic was the strengthening of the legal framework for cooperation. Kazakbaev presented the Macedonian side with a draft cooperation agreement, underscoring its importance for advancing joint initiatives.

On behalf of the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister for Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan, he also invited the Macedonian delegation to visit the country on an official trip.