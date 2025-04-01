Azerbaijan joins int'l mentorship program for consumer rights protection

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. The Anti-Monopoly and Consumer Market Control State Agency has joined the Mentorship Program of the International Consumer Protection and Enforcement Network (ICPEN), the agency told Trend.

The goal of the Mentorship Program is to facilitate the exchange of expertise among members and partners and enhance inter-organizational communication in the relevant field.

As part of the program, an online seminar was held on the topic of "Consumer Rights Protection Regarding Incoming Complaints," with the participation of representatives from the State Agency and Turkey’s Ministry of Trade, Department of Consumer Protection and Market Control.

During the seminar, presentations were made on the experience and activities of both organizations in consumer rights protection. Discussions also took place regarding prospects for future cooperation. It was noted that strengthening collaboration among regulatory bodies in consumer rights protection will contribute to more effective protection of consumer rights and the sharing of best practices in the field.

As part of the program, three more webinars and two business trips are planned. These trips will focus on topics such as cooperation between regulatory bodies in consumer rights protection, public-private partnerships in the field, methods of market research, and tools for advertising activity monitoring.

Azerbaijan has been a member of ICPEN since 2006, represented by the Anti-Monopoly and Consumer Market Control State Agency.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel