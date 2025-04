Photo: Press service of the president of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian is expected to embark on a state visit to Azerbaijan, a source at the Iranian embassy in Baku told Trend.

"The visit is scheduled for April. During the visit, a joint business forum will take place, and several agreements are expected to be signed," the source said.

Meanwhile, Mehdi Sanaei, Political Advisor to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, is currently on a visit to Azerbaijan.