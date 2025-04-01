Uzbekistan, Iran discuss multilateral cooperation dev't

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 1. Uzbekistan and Iran discussed key issues regarding the further development of multilateral relations, in line with the agreed roadmap, Trend reports.

The matter was reviewed during a phone call between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian.

During the conversation, the sides emphasized the active and continuous exchanges at various levels, highlighting growing mutual trade and cargo transportation volumes, as well as the increase in joint ventures. The regular direct flights between the capitals and the expansion of business and cultural exchanges were also noted.

Focused efforts were directed towards expediting the execution of collaborative initiatives across various domains, including the chemical and petrochemical industries, textile production, food processing, agricultural advancements, construction materials, and additional sectors.



The significance of the forthcoming Intergovernmental Commission assembly, commercial symposium, and industrial exposition in Tehran was also deliberated.



Furthermore, the two heads of state engaged in a dialogue regarding geopolitical dynamics and regional complexities.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s trade turnover with Iran amounted to $66.1 million from January through February 2025. This figure has decreased by 16.6 percent over the year, during which trade turnover was recorded at $77.1 million.

Uzbekistan and Iran have profound cultural and historical connections. Both nations are participants in the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO). Iran and Uzbekistan have formalized bilateral agreements to collaborate in multiple sectors, including agriculture, transportation, oil and gas extraction, construction, medicines, and finance. The two nations have collaborated on terrestrial connections and several collaborative enterprises. Uzbekistan exports several commodities to Iran, including cotton, ferrous and non-ferrous metals, fertilizers, and chemical fibers. Iran exports construction materials, detergents, culinary products, tea, and fruits to Uzbekistan.

