Azerbaijanis in Ukraine unite for vibrant Novruz celebrations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. Events were held in celebration of the Novruz holiday in several cities of Ukraine, Trend reports via the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan.

The committee noted that one of the events was held by the Organization of the Azerbaijani Diaspora in Kryvyi Rih.

"The event was attended by the city mayor Yuriy Vilkul, city council MPs, and representatives of the city's culture. The Azerbaijani corner also featured a board with information about the attributes of Novruz, dishes from the national cuisine, and prominent Azerbaijani personalities.

Moreover, the Novruz holiday was celebrated in Poltava city. The event was attended by People's MP of Ukraine Konstantin Kasai, First Deputy Chairman of the Regional Council Oleksandr Lemeshko, Deputy Chairman of the Regional Council Oleksiy Chepurko, First Deputy Mayor of Poltava Valeri Parkhomenko, Director of the Department of Culture and Tourism of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Lilia Fedorchenko, Head of the Nationalities and Religions Department of the Department of Culture and Tourism of the Poltava Regional State Administration Vladimir Sostin, Rector of Poltava V.G. Korolenko Pedagogical University Maryna Hrynyova, Vice-Rector for Research of the Yuriy Kondratyuk Poltava National Technical University Olena Stepova, representative of the Ukrainian Ombudsman Office in the Poltava region Vladislav Nosenko, as well as leaders and activists of diaspora organizations operating in Ukraine.

The festive event became a symbol of the unity of cultures and traditions. Representatives of different nationalities and cultures gathered together and shared the joy of the holiday. The Novruz holiday created an atmosphere of kindness, sincerity, and open dialogue, emphasizing the importance of mutual support and tolerance.

The event culminated with lighting a festive bonfire," the committee pointed out.

