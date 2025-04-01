Azerbaijan’s Baku set to host FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, AGF Trophy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. The FIG World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics, AGF Trophy will be held in Baku from April 18 through April 20 at the National Gymnastics Arena, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation told Trend.

In the competition, gymnasts will demonstrate their skills on individual apparatus and all-around.

Traditionally, the AGF Trophy Cup will be presented to the gymnast and group team that scored the most execution points in this cup.

Spectators who want to watch the interesting and colorful performances of rhythmic gymnasts can purchase tickets on the iticket.az website and at the city's box offices.

