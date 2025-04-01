President Rahmon congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Novruz holiday

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occassion of Novruz holiday, Trend reports.

"Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

Please accept my sincerest congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the International Novruz holiday.

This ancient holiday, which embodies the unity of cultural heritage and centuries-old traditions, plays a significant role in fostering ties among the peoples of its geography based on the ideals of peace, security, mutual respect, and support.

The eternal creative traditions of Novruz continuously inspire us to strive for the further strengthening of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between our peoples and countries.

Tajikistan expresses its satisfaction with the current level of interstate relations with Azerbaijan within the framework of our strategic partnership.

I am confident that our countries, guided by the high universal values of this ancient holiday, will continue working together to enrich the content of their multifaceted relations.

On these remarkable days, I wish you robust health and continued success in your high state activities. I also wish the brotherly people of your country happiness, prosperity, peace, stability, continuous progress, and well-being," the letter reads.