Shell completes Pavilion Energy takeover, advances LNG growth strategy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. Shell Eastern Trading Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Shell plc, has finalized the acquisition of 100% of the shares in Pavilion Energy Pte. Ltd., Trend reports.

Pavilion Energy, based in Singapore, operates a global LNG trading business with a contracted supply volume of approximately 6.5 million tons per annum (mtpa). The acquisition includes Pavilion Energy’s LNG offtake and supply contracts, regasification capacity, and LNG bunkering business, strengthening Shell’s presence in the LNG market.

The transaction falls within Shell’s cash capital expenditure plans and supports its strategy to expand LNG sales by 4–5% annually through 2030. The integration of Pavilion Energy’s assets into Shell’s global LNG portfolio will begin immediately.