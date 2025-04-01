Iran's Pezeshkian expresses nation's standpoint to neighbors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1.​ Iran is determined to strengthen its relations with neighboring countries, including Iraq, said the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Trend reports.

In a phone conversation on April 1 with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, Pezeshkian reiterated that strengthening economic and cooperative ties with neighboring nations remains a top priority for Iran.

The head of state made it clear that Iran is all in when it comes to honoring the agreements struck with Iraq across various sectors, which will surely pave the way for stronger ties between the two nations.

Prime Minister al-Sudani also affirmed Iraq’s commitment to bolstering friendly relations with Iran, emphasizing that steps are being taken to further cement the two countries’ partnership.

