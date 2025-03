BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, Trend reports.

“Esteemed President,

Wishing you a joyous, prosperous, and blessed Eid al-Fitr,” the letter reads.