ADB issues largest Panda Bond to support development projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has issued its largest-ever Panda Bond, raising CNY8.3 billion (approximately $1.15 billion) through a three-year issuance, Trend reports via the ADB.

The bonds, carrying a 1.81% coupon, were issued on March 17, 2025, and mark ADB’s largest local currency bond to date.

The issuance was met with strong demand from both domestic and international investors, highlighting confidence in ADB’s financial strength and commitment to sustainable development.

"We are delighted with the successful issuance of our latest Panda Bonds," said ADB Treasurer Tobias Hoschka. "This achievement underscores the robust demand for high-quality, sustainable investment opportunities in the Chinese bond market. The proceeds from this issuance will be instrumental in advancing our mission to foster economic growth and reduce poverty in the region."

The funds raised will be used to support development projects for both sovereign and private sector borrowers across Asia and the Pacific. This latest issuance aligns with ADB’s strategy to diversify its funding sources and leverage local currency markets to finance inclusive and sustainable development initiatives.