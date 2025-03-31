European Azerbaijanis protesting at Peace Palace in Hague (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. Azerbaijanis residing in Europe are taking to the streets in front of the Peace Palace in the Hague, raising their voices for justice, Trend reports.

The protest has been organized by the Azerbaijani community in Europe.

The participants are articulating vehement dissent against the persistent injustices and double standards imposed upon Azerbaijan.

In light of the recent biased stance taken by the parliaments of Europe and the Netherlands, the protesters hit the pavement in front of the Peace Palace, showcasing the unity and solidarity of Azerbaijanis living abroad, standing together.

The protesters are chanting slogans such as "Rise for justice!", "Truth for Azerbaijan — justice for all!", "Azerbaijan's rights are recognized worldwide!", "Together for justice, peace, and truth!", "Down with double standards!"

Azerbaijanis residing in Europe brought to light the dark chapters of history, reminding everyone of the mass killings and acts of genocide perpetrated by Armenia against the Azerbaijani people throughout the ages.

The participants made it crystal clear that, when it comes to the scale and fallout, these crimes are, by the book of international legal norms laid out in conventions and moral-ethical codes, nothing short of crimes against humanity.



The protesters are raising their voices for the acknowledgment of the dark chapter in history, where Armenians allegedly committed genocide against Azerbaijanis 107 years ago on March 31, 1918.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel