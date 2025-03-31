President of Tajikistan co-inaugurates metal manufacturing plant with Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 31. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has officially inaugurated a joint metal pipe and profile manufacturing plant with Uzbekistan established by Sugd Metal, Trend reports.

According to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, the plant was built through cooperation between Tajik and Uzbek entrepreneurs. The establishment of the Sugd Metal metallurgical plant is a clear testament to the strengthening trade and economic partnership between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, expanding within the framework of intergovernmental agreements initiated by the leaders of both countries.

Furthermore, the production facilities and sectoral infrastructure cover an area of 6.5 hectares. The plant is equipped with modern machinery that meets European standards.

The production process includes metal cutting, processing, pipe and profile manufacturing, and product packaging. Equipment from leading European companies such as Faspar, Otto Mels, Filtra, MTS, and Termotu is utilized in the plant’s operations.

At the same time, two technological production lines from the German Otto Mels company have been installed, with a capacity of producing up to 160 meters of pipes and profiles per minute. The plant's annual production volume reaches 100,000 tons.