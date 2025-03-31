President Ilham Aliyev, President Masoud Pezeshkian hold phone talk

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. On March 31, a telephone conversation was held between Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

President Masoud Pezeshkian extended his congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, conveying his best wishes.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the congratulations and, in turn, extended his holiday greetings to the Iranian President and people.

President Masoud Pezeshkian thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the congratulations.

During the phone conversation, they hailed the dynamic nature of high-level reciprocal visits between the two countries. They also touched upon the activities of the intergovernmental commission, and the prospects for bilateral cooperation in economic, trade, transport, energy, and other fields.