President of Slovenia touches down in Kazakhstan for official visit

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 31. Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar has arrived in Kazakhstan’s Astana for an official visit, Trend reports.

Meetings are scheduled with the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, and the Chairman of the Senate, Maulen Ashimbayev.

Strategic prioritization will be directed towards the optimization of business partnerships. A Kazakh-Slovenian business symposium will be convened in conjunction with the visit.



Historically, the Slovenian presidential delegation has engaged in diplomatic missions to Kazakhstan on three distinct occasions: the inaugural visit occurred in 2002, followed by subsequent engagements in 2009 and 2010.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel