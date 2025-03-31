Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Economy Materials 31 March 2025 10:11 (UTC +04:00)
President of Slovenia touches down in Kazakhstan for official visit
Photo: Akorda

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 31. Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar has arrived in Kazakhstan’s Astana for an official visit, Trend reports.

Meetings are scheduled with the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, and the Chairman of the Senate, Maulen Ashimbayev.

Strategic prioritization will be directed towards the optimization of business partnerships. A Kazakh-Slovenian business symposium will be convened in conjunction with the visit.

Historically, the Slovenian presidential delegation has engaged in diplomatic missions to Kazakhstan on three distinct occasions: the inaugural visit occurred in 2002, followed by subsequent engagements in 2009 and 2010.

