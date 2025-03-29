Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan enhance strategic partnership, growing trade and investment

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 29. Trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan has grown by 14% since the beginning of the year, with an investment project portfolio now exceeding $4 billion, Trend reports.

These figures were revealed during an informal meeting between Presidents Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan in Almaty.

This increase in trade volumes and the substantial portfolio of joint investment projects underscore the strengthening of Uzbekistan - Kazakhstan ties, marking significant progress in strategic partnership and cooperation across various sectors. The two leaders expressed satisfaction with the high level of multifaceted cooperation and active contacts at all levels between the two nations.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed various initiatives aimed at boosting mutual trade, including cooperation in machinery manufacturing, electrical engineering, oil and gas, textiles, agriculture, and other key sectors. Reports were presented by the deputy PMs of both countries on the measures being taken to enhance trade and develop collaborative projects among leading enterprises in these industries.

The presidents also provided directives for the development of a long-term industrial cooperation program and the acceleration of regional infrastructure projects. They emphasized the importance of launching the International Center for Industrial Cooperation this year and expanding the activities of the joint foreign trade company.

Further discussions focused on the regional agenda, including the upcoming Central Asian summits to be held in Uzbekistan in the coming months. Additionally, the schedule for future bilateral and multilateral events was reviewed.