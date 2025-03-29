EBRD launches first ‘Go Digital’ loan in North Macedonia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a 4 million euro credit line to Sparkasse Bank Skopje to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in North Macedonia with investments in digital and automation technologies, Trend reports.

The loan is part of the Go Digital in Western Balkans program, marking its first financing in North Macedonia. The initiative is supported by the European Union through the Western Balkans Investment Framework, which provides funding and guarantees via the European Fund for Sustainable Development Plus.

Go Digital in Western Balkans aims to help SMEs adopt new technologies to enhance competitiveness and align with EU standards. The programme also promotes inclusive growth by ensuring access to financing for women-led businesses.

The agreement was signed by Fatih Türkmenoğlu, EBRD Head of North Macedonia, and Sanel Kusturica, President of Sparkasse Bank’s Management Board, along with Board Member Zlatica Civkaroski.

Türkmenoğlu highlighted the importance of supporting SMEs in their digital and green transitions, while Kusturica emphasized Sparkasse Bank’s commitment to fostering innovation and sustainability.

The EBRD has invested over 2.9 billion euros in 197 projects in North Macedonia to date.