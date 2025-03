TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 30. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will make a working visit to Tajikistan on March 31, the presidential press service says, Trend reports.

According to the information, Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit the city of Khujand at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

It is planned to hold a joint meeting of the leaders of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, as well as bilateral negotiations.