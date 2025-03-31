Threatening Iran means strike on IAEA's safeguards - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. As a clear danger, "bombing" Iran would mean attacking the safeguards set up by the IAEA, Spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmail Baghaei wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

According to him, the open threat by a head of state (US President Donald Trump) to “bomb” Iran is considered a step against international peace and security.

Baghaei articulated that the perceived menace ostensibly contravenes the stipulations of the UN Charter.

“Violence breeds violence; peace begets peace. The US can choose the course and acquiesce to the resultant ramifications,” the official added.

On March 3, Rafael Grossi, Director-General of the IAEA, mentioned during the IAEA Board of Governors' meeting that Iran has increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to 60 percent purity by 93 kilograms, from 182 kilograms to 275 kilograms, compared to the previous quarter. Iran remains the only non-nuclear weapon state to enrich uranium to this level, raising significant concerns.

By the end of 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to pursue a strategic plan in the nuclear sector to counter the sanctions, leading to a suspension of additional steps and the Additional Protocol as per the nuclear agreement.

Consequently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) faced a reduction in monitoring capabilities by 20–30 percent.

Iran has officially affirmed that its strategy is not to pursue the development of an atomic bomb and that it does not support the production of weapons of mass destruction.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel