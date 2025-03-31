TotalEnergies begins key phase of Grandpuits refinery conversion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. TotalEnergies' Grandpuits refinery is expected to produce 10,000 tons of pyrolysis oil from recycled plastics annually, Trend reports.

According to the producer, the conversion of the Grandpuits refinery is entering a critical phase, with over 1,200 workers currently involved in the project. The conversion includes the launch of an advanced plastics recycling unit, the first of its kind in France, and the construction of a biorefinery dedicated to producing Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF). Upon completion, the Grandpuits site will become the first zero-crude platform for TotalEnergies.

The complex operation, which aims to reuse as much of the site’s existing equipment as possible, requires the expertise and mobilization of all employees familiar with the Grandpuits site. Some projects planned for the second phase, such as biogas and mechanical recycling, have been temporarily suspended. Employees initially assigned to these projects have been reassigned to support the primary initiatives with their consent.

In line with plans set in 2020, TotalEnergies has confirmed that 250 jobs will be retained at Grandpuits following the completion of the conversion. Once the project is fully operational, the Grandpuits refinery is expected to produce up to 230,000 tons of SAF per year by early 2026.