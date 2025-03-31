Tajikistan, Uzbekistan in talks on allied relations agreement

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan Materials 31 March 2025 10:29 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Office of Tajikistan's president

Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 31. Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon and Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev discussed the signing of a Treaty on Allied Relations during their meeting in Tajikistan, Trend reports.

President Rahmon expressed satisfaction with the strong momentum in bilateral cooperation across various sectors. The talks focused on expanding trade, economic ties, and cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

The sides highlighted the steady growth in mutual trade, emphasizing its potential for further expansion. They also pointed to increasing investment activity as a key indicator of economic collaboration, stressing the importance of joint projects in industry, energy, agriculture, and transport.

Cultural and humanitarian ties were another key topic, with both presidents underscoring the importance of hosting scientific conferences, forums, festivals, symposia, and exchanges between creative and academic communities.

The parties also discussed security issues and regional and international developments, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening interstate relations based on friendship and partnership.

