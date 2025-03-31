Kazakhstan, Slovenia sign pivotal agreements to boost trade and innovation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 31. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Nataša Pirc Musar held expanded talks with official delegations from both countries, resulting in the adoption of a Joint Statement, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, members of the official delegations from both countries exchanged the following documents:

Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, and Innovation of the Republic of Slovenia in the field of education and science;

Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Economy, Tourism, and Sports of the Republic of Slovenia on cooperation in tourism;

Memorandum of Understanding between the Foreign Trade Chamber of Kazakhstan and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Slovenia.

Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar is on an official visit to Kazakhstan. During her meeting with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the two sides discussed a wide range of cooperation issues in promising areas such as trade, investment, transport and logistics, critical minerals, digitalization and artificial intelligence, healthcare, and tourism.

Slovenian capital infusion into the Kazakh economic landscape has approached the $200 million threshold.

