Uzbekistan, Tajikistan finalize ratification of treaty on allied relations

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 31. Uzbekistan and Tajikistan have completed the ratification of the treaty on allied relations, Trend reports

During negotiations held with the participation of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, the foreign ministers of both countries signed a protocol and exchanged ratification documents, which marked the final step in the entry into force of the mentioned treaty.

This important document was signed during a bilateral summit at the highest level, which took place on April 18, 2024, in Dushanbe.

The accord shall be operational subsequent to the reciprocal exchange of ratification instruments.

The President of Uzbekistan is on a working visit to Tajikistan at the invitation of the President of Tajikistan.