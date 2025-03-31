Slovenia explores potential investment opportunities in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 31. Slovenia is considering new directions for investments in Kazakhstan, stated the President of Slovenia, Nataša Pirc Musar, during talks with the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in a closed-format meeting, Trend reports.

Welcoming the distinguished guest at the Akorda residence, the president of Kazakhstan underscored that her visit opens exceptional prospects for deepening and expanding Kazakh-Slovenian partnership.

“We intend to establish closer cooperation with your country, and I, as president, will do everything possible to strengthen ties in all areas of mutual interest. We have the opportunity to offer your entrepreneurs, as well as the government, several attractive projects,” said the president of Kazakhstan.

As the president pointed out, 19 companies with Slovenian capital are successfully operating in Kazakhstan in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, engineering, telecommunications, and renewable energy. Moreover, Kazakhstan and Slovenia have great potential in the fields of transportation, logistics, digitalization and innovation, healthcare, and tourism.

The president of Slovenia expressed sincere gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the warm welcome extended to her and her delegation.

“Over the 33 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries, there has not been a single unresolved issue. You rightly pointed out that this creates the conditions for expanding and deepening economic cooperation. Therefore, I brought a large business delegation with me. They have already begun discussing promising partnership areas with Kazakh colleagues. Economic exchange is growing, but I believe we can achieve more. Contacts between presidents and politicians are always a step forward because politicians should open doors for business,” said Nataša Pirc Musar.

During the negotiation process, there was a comprehensive dialogue regarding an extensive array of global and regional matters.

Slovenian direct capital infusion into the Kazakh economic landscape has approached the $200 million threshold.

