Turkish Embassy commemorates Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. The Embassy of Türkiye shared a post in connection with March 31—the Day of the Genocide of Azerbaijanis, Trend reports via the embassy’s X publication.

"On the anniversary of the horrific massacre committed by Armenian Dashnaks in collaboration with Bolsheviks against Azerbaijanis on March 31, 1918, we solemnly honor the memory of the victims of this tragedy," the publication reads.

One of these terrible events occurred from March through April 1918. Dozens of thousands of peaceful Azerbaijanis were brutally killed only on the basis of their nationality during these events, which went down in the history of Azerbaijan as the genocide of March 31.

One hundred and seven years ago, Armenian Dashnaks and Bolsheviks committed unprecedented atrocities against the Azerbaijani population in Baku, Shamakhi, Guba, Karabakh, Zangazur, Nakhchivan, Lankaran, Ganja, and other regions, killing over 70,000 people with extreme violence, including women, old people, and children, burning the villages, and expelling the inhabitants from their homes.

Armenian armed formations wiped out 229 villages in Baku province, 272 in Ganja province, 115 in Zangazur province, and 157 villages in Karabakh of Azerbaijan.

Most of the population in the territory of present-day Armenia, that is, living in the lands of Western Azerbaijan, about 565,000 people, were brutally killed or expelled from the lands of their ancestors as a result of the genocide committed from 1918 through 1920 by Armenian Andranik's bandit detachments against Azerbaijanis.

Numerous masterpieces of national architecture, schools, hospitals, mosques, and other monuments were destroyed.

