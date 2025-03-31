Azerbaijan becomes second-largest gas supplier to Türkiye in January 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. Azerbaijan has secured its position among the top three natural gas suppliers to Türkiye in January 2025, Trend reports citing Türkiye's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

In January 2025, Türkiye imported 795.39 million cubic meters of natural gas from Azerbaijan, marking a 9.38% decrease compared to 877.74 million cubic meters in January 2024. Despite the decline, Azerbaijan ranked second among Türkiye’s pipeline gas suppliers, surpassing the Islamic Republic of Iran while remaining behind the Russian Federation.

During the same period, Türkiye imported 185.97 million cubic meters of natural gas from Iran, a 78.65% decrease from 871.27 million cubic meters a year earlier. Meanwhile, Russia retained its position as the largest supplier, exporting over 2.781 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Türkiye in January 2025, up from 2.682 billion cubic meters in the same period of 2024.

Overall, Türkiye’s natural gas imports in January 2025 amounted to nearly 6.419 billion cubic meters, reflecting a 4.10% decline from 6.693 billion cubic meters in January 2024. Pipeline gas imports stood at 3.763 billion cubic meters (down 15.07%), while liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports increased by 17.38%, reaching 2.656 billion cubic meters.

Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn