Kazakhstan, UK discuss prospects for further co-op in field of labor migration

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 31. Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Askarbek Yertaev, held a meeting with representatives from the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA) of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, Colin Norton and Neville Bradbury, Trend reports.

In the course of the negotiations, the parties discussed cooperation in protecting the rights of Kazakh citizens traveling to the UK for seasonal work, including the scheme for sending Kazakh citizens through private employment agencies in accordance with the national legislation of Kazakhstan.



Yertaev underscored that one of the ministry's priorities is to ensure the rights and legal interests of Kazakh citizens working abroad.

"I would like to highlight the contribution of the United Kingdom to the development of effective cooperation in ensuring the legal rights and interests of workers, particularly the signing of the Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population (MLSP) and GLAA. We believe that creating favorable employment conditions for Kazakh citizens and their successful integration into the labor market of the host country is an essential part of responsible and mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries," he said.

As part of the implementation of Kazakhstan's Migration Policy Concept for 2023-2027, the mechanisms regulating the activities of private employment agencies have been revised. A new procedure has been approved and is being implemented to facilitate their interaction with labor mobility centers to organize the labor activities of Kazakh citizens abroad.

In turn, GLAA representatives discussed the process of obtaining full information about the trip, applying for a visa, and other important aspects of organizing the departure of Kazakh citizens for seasonal work in the UK.

At the end of the meeting, both sides agreed to continue developing cooperation and interaction to protect the labor rights and interests of Kazakh citizens planning to work in the UK.



On February 11 of this year, as part of the Strategic Dialogue "Kazakhstan – United Kingdom," held in London, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population and GLAA. The document outlines cooperation between the two parties in the field of labor migration.

