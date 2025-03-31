Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan sign agreement on junction of state borders

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 31. Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan have signed an agreement on the junction of state borders, Trend reports.

The document signing took place in Khujand city (Tajikistan) in the presence of the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, and the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

This agreement is an important step in strengthening mutual trust and cooperation between the states, as well as ensuring stability and security along their shared borders.

The signing of the agreement underscores the commitment of Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan to deepen political, economic, and cultural interactions within the framework of close neighborhood ties.

The document solidifies the legal aspects of cooperation and the regulation of border zone issues, which will serve as the foundation for further strengthening stability and security in the region.

Rahmon expressed satisfaction with the signatures, noting that this event holds great significance for the development of good-neighborly relations between the three countries and contributes to the strengthening of peaceful coexistence and cooperation.

