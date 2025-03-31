Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan unite their energy systems under CASA-1000 scheme

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 31. President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Japarov, during his working visit to Tajikistan’s Khujand today, March 31, together with the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, participated in the ceremony marking the launch of the 500 kV "Datka-Sugd" line under the CASA-1000 project via videoconference, Trend reports.

“Before the ceremony, the energy ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan reported on the readiness for the launch of the 500 kV 'Datka-Sugd' line. Then, the leaders jointly initiated the start of the 500 kV 'Datka-Sugd' line using a demonstration lever,” the press service of the president of Kyrgyzstan stated.

In the course of the ceremony, the leaders underscored that this project is of particular significance as it unites the energy systems of the two countries, strengthens energy security, and makes a substantial contribution to the sustainable development of Central Asia.

In 2025, construction work within the framework of the CASA-1000 Project in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan will be completed. Green electricity will be exported during the summer months from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The CASA-1000 project opens a new chapter in the history of cooperation between the countries of Central and South Asia, contributing to the strengthening of good-neighborly relations, improving the welfare of the population, and ensuring sustainable economic growth in the region.

