Iran sends protest note to U.S. following President Trump's threats

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. In response to U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to bomb Iran, the country has issued a formal protest note to the United States, Trend reports.

Representatives of the Swiss Embassy, which handles US interests in Iran, were called to the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, Isa Kameli, Director-General for American Affairs at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, condemned the statement as a violation of international law and the UN Charter. He emphasized that Iran would respond decisively and immediately to any threats.

On March 30, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that if Tehran does not agree to the nuclear deal, Iran would face unprecedented bombings.