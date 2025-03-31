Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. The average prices of Azeri LT CIF, Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan, Dated Brent, and Urals (EX NOVO) crude oil grew last week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field increased by $2.28 (3.1 percent) compared to the previous week and amounted to $75.72 per barrel. The maximum price during the mentioned period was $76.29 per barrel, while the minimum price was $75 per barrel.

Last week's average price for Azeri Light crude oil FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan amounted to $74 per barrel, which is $1.94 (2.69 percent) more than the previous week. The highest price totaled $74.42 per barrel, and the lowest was $73.39 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude oil rose to an average of $59.31 per barrel, reflecting an increase of $2.26 (3.96 percent) compared to the previous week. The highest price for URALS hit $59.86 per barrel, while the lowest came in at $58.59 per barrel.

The Dated Brent benchmark oil price rose by $2.16 (three percent) to $74.28 per barrel. The peak price for Dated Brent reached $74.88 per barrel, and the lowest settled at $73.62 per barrel.

Oil grade/date 25.03.2025 26.03.2025 27.03.2025 28.03.2025 29.03.2025 Average price Azeri LT CIF $75.23 $75 $76.29 $76.06 $76.05 $75.72 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $73.79 $73.39 $74.42 $74.23 $74.19 $74 Urals (EX NOVO) $58.87 $58.59 $59.86 $59.61 $59.65 $59.31 Dated Brent $73.93 $73.62 $74.88 $74.49 $74.49 $74.28

