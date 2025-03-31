SOCAR Green developing projects aimed at implementing smart energy systems (Exclusive)

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. SOCAR Green is actively developing projects aimed at implementing smart energy systems to improve the efficiency of energy initiatives by addressing grid limitations, which require modifications for future renewable energy projects, the company told Trend.

"This strategy includes exploring energy storage solutions, enabling local energy generation and consumption, utilizing microgrids, and enhancing overall efficiency by minimizing energy waste," the company said.

SOCAR Green noted that these initiatives are designed to ensure the effective integration of intermittent energy sources into the energy system.

"In this context, we would like to highlight the recently signed MoUs with FAS Renewables and the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency during COP29. These documents aim to collaborate on exploring and diagnosing renewable energy solutions for energy consumption, as well as developing an action plan to implement energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions," said the company.

