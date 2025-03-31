Azerbaijani Army stops another provocative move by Armenia

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. At around 21:25 on March 30, the Armenian armed forces attempted another reconnaissance flight over Azerbaijani Army positions near the village of Gerenzur, using drones and UAVs, Trend reports.

"Thanks to the vigilance of the Azerbaijani Army units, an Armenian provocation was thwarted.

Moreover, between 22:30 on March 30 and 04:35 on March 31, Armenian forces repeatedly fired small arms at Azerbaijani Army positions from the Gorus, Basarkechar, and Chambarak regions," the Ministry of Defense said.