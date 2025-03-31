Kazakhstan, Slovenia discuss integration of Luka Koper port into Middle Corridor

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 31. Kazakhstan's President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has announced that the Slovenian port of Luka Koper could potentially be integrated into the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor, also known as the Middle Corridor, Trend reports.

The statement came during a joint press briefing with Slovenia's President Nataša Pirc Musar.

Tokayev emphasized that both sides had discussed the inclusion of Luka Koper into the Middle Corridor project and had reached a mutual understanding on the matter. He mentioned that relevant authorities from both countries have been tasked with taking specific actions to increase trade volumes.

In addition to this, the president highlighted the agreement to enhance trade, economic, and investment ties between Kazakhstan and Slovenia.

"Today, Kazakhstan and Slovenia are collaborating on important projects in pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, engineering, and telecommunications. Around 20 Slovenian companies are successfully operating in Kazakhstan. We have also agreed on new projects in sectors such as mining, green energy, nuclear industry, digitalization, innovation, healthcare, and tourism," he said.