Reunion's representative exposes France's ongoing forced assimilation moves

Politics Materials 29 March 2025 12:24 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. France continues to destroy local cultures through forced assimilation, representative of Reunion Cedric Famibelle-Pronzola said during the international conference on "Colonialism: the destruction of religious and national identity" organized by the Baku Initiative Group, Trend reports.

Famibelle-Pronzola noted that local culture includes the behavior, beliefs, customs, and traditions of a people, and assimilation is the process by which individuals are absorbed into the dominant culture of a society.

"It’s no coincidence that the process of assimilation in France begins precisely in the colonies, where we were taught French history, geography, and language, but nothing about our culture and language," he added.

