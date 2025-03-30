Kazakhstan and Türkiye committed to further strengthening strategic partnership

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 30. Presidents of Kazakhstan and Türkiye Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation, Akorda's press service reports, Trend reports.

According to the information, the presidents exchanged Eid al-Fitr greeting, wishing peace and prosperity to the brotherly peoples of Kazakhstan and Türkiye.

"The parties reaffirmed their strong commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership between both states.

They stressed the importance of maintaining a high-level political dialogue to promote enhanced cooperation in trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields.

The leaders also discussed the schedule of upcoming multilateral events," the press service said.