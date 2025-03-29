Vice President of Türkiye congratulates First VP Mehriban Aliyeva

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Vice President of Türkiye Cevdet Yilmaz has sent a congratulatory letter to First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of the Ramadan holiday, Trend reports.

"Esteemed First Vice-President,

I sincerely congratulate Your Excellency and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Ramadan holiday. I hope this blessed occasion brings peace, tranquility, and happiness to the Islamic world and all of humanity.

I wish Your Excellency good health and happiness,” the letter reads.