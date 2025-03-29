Starlink pulls back curtain on its pricing for Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Monthly fee for Starlink high-speed internet service in Azerbaijan will be 100 manat ($59), a source in the Starlink Services, LLC told Trend.

According to the source, the price of the standard Starlink device (modem) is 670 manat ($394). The delivery price of the device is set at 50 manat ($29). A deposit of 100 manat must be paid in advance to place an order.

The source said that payment for the first month of service is made either at the time of activation or 30 days after the modem’s delivery (whichever comes first).

Starlink is the world’s first and largest satellite constellation using low Earth orbit to deliver broadband internet, supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls, and more.

The network consists of thousands of satellites orbiting much closer to Earth - around 550 km - providing global coverage. Thanks to their low orbit, Starlink offers significantly lower latency, around 25 ms, compared to 600+ ms with traditional satellites.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel