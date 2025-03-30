Azerbaijan’s political parties face March 31 deadline for financial reports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. The deadline for political parties to submit annual financial reports for 2024 to the Central Electoral Commission is March 31, Trend reports.

Political parties are required to submit annual financial reports together with an auditor's report to the Central Election Commission no later than 1 April of each year.

The Central Election Commission must inform the Ministry of Justice about political parties that have not submitted annual financial reports along with an auditor's report by April 1.

CEC Chairman Mazahir Panakhov raised this issue at a commission meeting held on March 18 and stated that the necessary steps must be taken.

There are 26 parties registered by the state in Azerbaijan.