President of Uzbekistan arrives on working visit to Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 29. President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, has arrived on a working visit to Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

At Almaty airport, the high-ranking guest was personally greeted by the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Today, the presidents will hold an informal meeting and visit several sites in the city.

In the course of their talks, the leaders are expected to discuss the prospects for further strengthening the Kazakh-Uzbek strategic partnership and alliance, as well as regional issues. Additionally, the presidents will visit several sites in the city, including an exhibition dedicated to artificial intelligence.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel